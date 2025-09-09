Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $4.23 Million Position in Hanmi Financial Corporation $HAFC

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 186,516 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAFC. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hanmi Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hanmi Financial from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Hanmi Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

HAFC opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $757.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.78. Hanmi Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $65.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.23%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

