Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $5.48 Million Position in Central Garden & Pet Company $CENTA

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,817 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Central Garden & Pet worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 53.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 92,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.4% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 65,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CENTA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.25. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Central Garden & Pet Company has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $37.35.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $960.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.66 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Company will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 3,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $100,216.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,427 shares in the company, valued at $46,491.66. This represents a 68.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $114,065.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 67,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,219.52. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

