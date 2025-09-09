Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Position in Berry Corporation $BRY

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,319,210 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 170,764 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.70% of Berry worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRY. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry by 130.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd increased its stake in shares of Berry by 103.3% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 14,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BRY shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Berry from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Berry Stock Down 0.6%

BRY stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $247.53 million, a P/E ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 1.24. Berry Corporation has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $210.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.00 million. Berry had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Berry Corporation will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Berry’s payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

Berry Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

