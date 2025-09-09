Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. $UNFI

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 1,643.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,318 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of United Natural Foods worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 52.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 38,504 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 70,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 428.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 270,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after buying an additional 219,145 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 99.3% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 39,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at $211,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Trading Down 0.9%

UNFI stock opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $34.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.22. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $24.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

