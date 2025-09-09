Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. $IIIN

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,109 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.86% of Insteel Industries worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,308,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,414,000 after buying an additional 67,377 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 684,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,487,000 after buying an additional 36,978 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 301,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 67,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 240,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries Price Performance

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.63. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $41.64. The company has a market cap of $753.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 3.58%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 7.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insteel Industries news, SVP James R. York sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,555.50. The trade was a 24.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries

(Free Report)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.