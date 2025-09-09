Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $4.66 Million in Rogers Corporation $ROG

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 68,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 698.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 6,118.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 3,893.9% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROG opened at $78.51 on Tuesday. Rogers Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $51.43 and a fifty-two week high of $114.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.27.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.16). Rogers had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.75 million. Rogers has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rogers Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

