Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Lowers Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 94.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 550,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,037,611 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NU. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in NU by 286,000.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in NU during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in NU by 74.1% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in NU during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in NU during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NU. Santander upgraded shares of NU to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NU from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

NU Stock Up 3.3%

NU stock opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.07. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. NU had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 17.90%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

