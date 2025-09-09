Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. $BANC

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,553 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 78,340 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Banc of California worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 41.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter worth $123,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter worth $148,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Banc of California from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Banc of California from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

In other Banc of California news, insider Hamid Hussain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $331,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 66,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,305.96. This trade represents a 23.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Banc of California stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Banc of California had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 8.30%.The company had revenue of $272.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Banc of California’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

