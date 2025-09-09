Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Green Dot Corporation $GDOT

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 530,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317,613 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 436.8% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 230,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 187,293 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christian Devin Ruppel sold 27,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $346,065.09. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 226,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,267.84. This represents a 10.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Northland Securities set a $16.00 price target on Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Green Dot from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Our Latest Report on GDOT

Green Dot Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $765.55 million, a P/E ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69. Green Dot Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.23. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 1.24%.The business had revenue of $501.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Green Dot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.420 EPS. Analysts predict that Green Dot Corporation will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Profile

(Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.