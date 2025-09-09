Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Udemy, Inc. $UDMY

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,744 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Udemy worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 217.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 205,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 140,597 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 37.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 362.0% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 300,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 235,575 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 96.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 502,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 246,767 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Udemy news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $174,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,077,097 shares in the company, valued at $7,528,908.03. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Udemy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. Udemy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 3.85%.The company had revenue of $199.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Udemy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Udemy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on UDMY. Zacks Research lowered Udemy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Udemy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Udemy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

