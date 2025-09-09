Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Crh Plc $CRH

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,045 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CRH by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,755,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,608,567,000 after purchasing an additional 24,591,538 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CRH by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,303,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CRH by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,830,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $776,818,000 after purchasing an additional 221,038 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in CRH by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,822,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $775,349,000 after purchasing an additional 493,796 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in CRH by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,979,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $689,009,000 after purchasing an additional 843,806 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.64.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $111.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.30. Crh Plc has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $114.40. The stock has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.22%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

