Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Griffon Corporation $GFF

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 53,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voss Capital LP increased its holdings in Griffon by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,332,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $95,242,000 after purchasing an additional 127,051 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Griffon by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,005,000 after purchasing an additional 326,663 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Griffon by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 828,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,203,000 after purchasing an additional 38,818 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Griffon in the 1st quarter worth about $53,994,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Griffon by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,073,000 after purchasing an additional 159,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

Shares of GFF stock opened at $80.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.17 and a 200-day moving average of $72.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58. Griffon Corporation has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $86.73.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company had revenue of $613.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.95 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 144.21% and a net margin of 2.78%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Griffon Corporation will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 53.73%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

