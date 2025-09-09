Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. $IOVA

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,258,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,414,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 166,231 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 918,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 52,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,953,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IOVA. UBS Group lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.90.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

IOVA stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $861.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.82. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $12.51.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 161.44%.The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

