Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,614,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22,154.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,410,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,622 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3,544.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 963,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,166,000 after purchasing an additional 936,609 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,674,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,943,000 after purchasing an additional 602,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,991,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,487,000 after purchasing an additional 535,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $3,399,412.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,966.28. This trade represents a 38.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $1,715,550.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,432.22. This represents a 39.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,282 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $230.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial set a $337.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.14.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $351.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $154.08 and a 52 week high of $366.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $335.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

