Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 2,901 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. $ACA

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Arcosa worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arcosa by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth $6,748,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Arcosa by 267.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Arcosa by 223.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arcosa by 8.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 212,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,406,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $96.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 1.00. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.11 and a 12 month high of $113.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.22. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 3.45%.The firm had revenue of $736.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Arcosa has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $744,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,406.40. This represents a 40.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $396,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,572.78. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,582 shares of company stock worth $1,903,406 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on Arcosa from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

