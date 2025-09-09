Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 64,616 Shares of Kforce Inc. $KFRC

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 188.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,616 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Kforce worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 9.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kforce by 33.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Kforce during the first quarter worth $42,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Kforce by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Kforce by 168.7% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Stock Performance

Kforce stock opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.73.

Kforce Announces Dividend

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Kforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $334.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kforce has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.530-0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KFRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kforce from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Kforce from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

