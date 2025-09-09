Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Dillard’s, Inc. $DDS

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Dillard’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 12.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 62.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 26.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 1.5% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $368.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $394.33.

Dillard’s Stock Up 0.3%

DDS stock opened at $578.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $282.24 and a 1-year high of $580.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $490.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 EPS for the current year.

Dillard’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 3.31%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Articles

