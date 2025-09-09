Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 2,164,295 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 98.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164,295 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VST. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,149,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 10,810.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 633,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,395,000 after purchasing an additional 627,665 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 929,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,155,000 after purchasing an additional 593,585 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,876,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 943,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,761,000 after purchasing an additional 323,264 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VST stock opened at $187.66 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.90 and a 1-year high of $216.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.08.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%.The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Vistra from $145.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Vistra and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.43.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

