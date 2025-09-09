Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 25,556 Shares of Argan, Inc. $AGX

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 41.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,556 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Argan were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Argan by 2,987.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Argan by 419.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Argan during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Argan by 16,640.0% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Argan by 12.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Argan Trading Down 3.2%

AGX opened at $204.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.62. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.98 and a 12 month high of $253.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.02 and a 200 day moving average of $183.63.

Argan Dividend Announcement

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The construction company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $237.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.97 million. Argan had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 12.73%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Charles Edwin Iv Collins sold 5,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,970. The trade was a 25.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 15,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.47, for a total transaction of $3,307,050.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,369,871.16. This represents a 30.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,564 shares of company stock valued at $12,729,566 in the last quarter. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Argan in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Argan from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Featured Articles

