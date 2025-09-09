Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 7,430 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation $PAHC

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,430 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Phibro Animal Health worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 97,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 2,739.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.24 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 3.73%. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAHC. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Phibro Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phibro Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PAHC

About Phibro Animal Health

(Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.