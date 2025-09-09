Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Stake in Towne Bank $TOWN

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,305 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,808 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Towne Bank were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Towne Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,894,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Towne Bank in the 1st quarter worth $15,584,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Towne Bank by 19.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,370,000 after buying an additional 429,487 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Towne Bank by 1,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 225,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Towne Bank in the first quarter worth $5,151,000. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Towne Bank from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Towne Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Towne Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. Towne Bank has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $207.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.18 million. Towne Bank had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Towne Bank will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Towne Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

