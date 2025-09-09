Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Stake in VAREX IMAGING $VREX

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in VAREX IMAGING (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,495 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.97% of VAREX IMAGING worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VREX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VAREX IMAGING in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of VAREX IMAGING in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of VAREX IMAGING by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAREX IMAGING in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of VAREX IMAGING in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000.

Get VAREX IMAGING alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VREX shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of VAREX IMAGING in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered VAREX IMAGING from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, VAREX IMAGING has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

VAREX IMAGING Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ VREX opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. VAREX IMAGING has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $484.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.87.

VAREX IMAGING (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.32 million. VAREX IMAGING had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. VAREX IMAGING has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.100-0.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VAREX IMAGING will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

VAREX IMAGING Profile

(Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VAREX IMAGING (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VAREX IMAGING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAREX IMAGING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.