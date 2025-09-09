James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 327.67 ($4.44) and traded as high as GBX 338.50 ($4.59). James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 330 ($4.47), with a volume of 48,647 shares trading hands.

James Fisher and Sons Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 344.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 327.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of £164.88 million, a P/E ratio of 363.43 and a beta of 0.64.

About James Fisher and Sons

