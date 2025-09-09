John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Short Interest Up 31.6% in August

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 69,600 shares, anincreaseof31.6% from the July 31st total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $90,000.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

HTD opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $24.70.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

