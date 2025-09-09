Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Holdings Decreased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,790,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,814,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,224.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,991,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,494 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 343.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,008,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $161,946,000 after purchasing an additional 780,893 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 36,268.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 750,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,424,000 after acquiring an additional 748,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 49.4% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 935,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $140,120,000 after acquiring an additional 309,345 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.38.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $1,589,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 108,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,262,552.30. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $2,010,589.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 115,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,528.80. The trade was a 9.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KEYS opened at $169.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.43 and a 1 year high of $186.20.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

