Korn/Ferry International $KFY Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Korn/Ferry International were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Korn/Ferry International by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 193.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Korn/Ferry International stock opened at $72.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.49. Korn/Ferry International has a twelve month low of $59.23 and a twelve month high of $80.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Korn/Ferry International ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $712.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Korn/Ferry International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.260 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KFY. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korn/Ferry International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

