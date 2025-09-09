Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 591.85 ($8.02) and traded as high as GBX 595 ($8.06). Lancashire shares last traded at GBX 591 ($8.01), with a volume of 218,416 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LRE. Peel Hunt downgraded Lancashire to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 630 to GBX 645 in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 656 to GBX 696 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 750 price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 670 price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 690.25.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LRE

Lancashire Trading Up 0.7%

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 646.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 610.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 591.85. The company has a current ratio of 33.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26.

In other Lancashire news, insider Bryan Joseph bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 609 per share, with a total value of £7,308. Also, insider Sally Williams bought 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 575 per share, with a total value of £4,991. Corporate insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lancashire

(Get Free Report)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.