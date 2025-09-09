Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. $LXEO Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 237,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971,662 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXEO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,185 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 523.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 28,986 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Lexeo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lexeo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Lexeo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Lexeo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LXEO opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.36. Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $11.72.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

