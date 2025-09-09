LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) and Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cybin and LianBio”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cybin N/A N/A -$35.93 million ($4.60) -1.36 LianBio N/A N/A -$110.29 million ($0.81) -0.07

Cybin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LianBio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cybin has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LianBio has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

17.9% of Cybin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of LianBio shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Cybin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of LianBio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cybin and LianBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cybin N/A -93.17% -84.68% LianBio N/A -33.17% -30.19%

Summary

LianBio beats Cybin on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation. It has also developed EMBARK, a psychological support model that integrates clinical approaches to promote supportive healing with psychedelic medicine. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About LianBio

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and meibomian gland disease; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor and NX-13 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus. It has a partnership with Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; and Nanobiotix S.A. to develop and commercialize NBTXR3, a radioenhancer designed to be injected directly into a malignant tumor prior to standard radiotherapy. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

