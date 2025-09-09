LifeStance Health Group, Inc. $LFST Shares Purchased by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 230,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in LifeStance Health Group were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 138,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 112,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Insider Transactions at LifeStance Health Group

In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 8,407,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $42,626,750.01. Following the sale, the insider owned 33,524,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,970,305.05. This represents a 20.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darren M. Black sold 8,407,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $42,626,750.01. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,524,715 shares in the company, valued at $169,970,305.05. This represents a 20.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,407,643 shares of company stock valued at $103,466,750. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LifeStance Health Group Trading Up 4.5%

NASDAQ LFST opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.20 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $8.61.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $345.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.05 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. LifeStance Health Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.