Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 126.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,670 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $20,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,597,000 after acquiring an additional 188,104 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 405,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,715,000 after acquiring an additional 137,330 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 393,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,823,000 after acquiring an additional 21,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 330,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ LECO opened at $243.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.57. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.11 and a 1-year high of $249.19.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 12.27%.Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LECO. Wall Street Zen raised Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $279.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.33.

Insider Activity

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,000 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.18, for a total value of $726,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,643,317.14. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gabriel Bruno sold 7,305 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.42, for a total value of $1,770,878.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,254,903.34. This represents a 19.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Featured Articles

