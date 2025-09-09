LIZHI INC. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SOGP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LIZHI INC. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 50,200 shares, adecreaseof23.0% from the July 31st total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 644,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently,1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently,1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 644,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LIZHI stock. Argentarii LLC purchased a new position in shares of LIZHI INC. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SOGP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Argentarii LLC owned 1.02% of LIZHI at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIZHI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOGP opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01. LIZHI has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $37.00.

LIZHI Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of LIZHI to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

LIZHI Company Profile

Sound Group Inc operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC.

Further Reading

