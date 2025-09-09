Magna International Inc. $MGA Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi lifted its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 19.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 582,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,189 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Magna International were worth $19,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 2,126.5% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 131.6% during the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 507.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGA. UBS Group boosted their price target on Magna International from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Magna International in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Magna International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Magna International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Magna International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Magna International Stock Performance

NYSE MGA opened at $46.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.27. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.25. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.91%.The company had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Magna International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

