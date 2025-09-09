Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,772 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,395 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.25% of Manhattan Associates worth $25,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $177.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.53, for a total value of $448,376.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,757.71. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.33, for a total transaction of $506,759.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,721,257.80. This trade represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock worth $9,251,781 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $219.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.75. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27 and a beta of 1.13. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.81 and a 52 week high of $312.60.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $272.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.62 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 82.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-4.840 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

