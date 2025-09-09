Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Short Interest Up 31.6% in August

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,750,000 shares, anincreaseof31.6% from the July 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently,5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 368,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 368,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently,5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Matson Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:MATX opened at $104.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.15. Matson has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $169.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $830.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. Matson had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 14.26%.The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Matson will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

Matson Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Matson’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,044 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $114,777.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,703.54. The trade was a 7.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Matson

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MATX. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 72.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Matson during the second quarter valued at $1,325,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Matson by 4.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 124,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.67.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

