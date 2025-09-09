Mayville Engineering (MEC) vs. The Competition Financial Review

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) is one of 25 public companies in the “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Mayville Engineering to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Mayville Engineering and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mayville Engineering 3.41% 8.21% 4.52% Mayville Engineering Competitors 6.89% 30.78% 7.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mayville Engineering and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mayville Engineering 0 0 3 1 3.25 Mayville Engineering Competitors 48 528 1041 25 2.64

Valuation & Earnings

Mayville Engineering presently has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 37.90%. As a group, “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies have a potential upside of 10.35%. Given Mayville Engineering’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mayville Engineering is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Mayville Engineering and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mayville Engineering $581.60 million $25.97 million 17.63 Mayville Engineering Competitors $8.30 billion $330.08 million 32.03

Mayville Engineering’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mayville Engineering. Mayville Engineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.4% of Mayville Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Mayville Engineering shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Mayville Engineering has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mayville Engineering’s rivals have a beta of 1.27, meaning that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mayville Engineering rivals beat Mayville Engineering on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicles, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

