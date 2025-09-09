Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) and Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Critical Comparison

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) and Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sterling Infrastructure and Mayville Engineering, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Infrastructure 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mayville Engineering 0 0 3 1 3.25

Sterling Infrastructure presently has a consensus target price of $355.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.82%. Mayville Engineering has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 37.90%. Given Mayville Engineering’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mayville Engineering is more favorable than Sterling Infrastructure.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sterling Infrastructure has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mayville Engineering has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

81.0% of Sterling Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Mayville Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Sterling Infrastructure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Mayville Engineering shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sterling Infrastructure and Mayville Engineering”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Infrastructure $2.12 billion 4.12 $257.46 million $9.20 31.16 Mayville Engineering $581.60 million 0.52 $25.97 million $0.85 17.63

Sterling Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than Mayville Engineering. Mayville Engineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sterling Infrastructure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Infrastructure and Mayville Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Infrastructure 13.33% 27.93% 11.18% Mayville Engineering 3.41% 8.21% 4.52%

Summary

Sterling Infrastructure beats Mayville Engineering on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors. The Transportation Solutions segment is involved in the development of infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, rail, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads. The Building Solutions segment provides residential and commercial concrete foundations for single-family and multi-family homes, parking structures, elevated slabs, other concrete work for developers and general contractors, as well as provides plumbing services for residential builds. The company was formerly known as Sterling Construction Company, Inc. and changed its name to Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. in June 2022. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Mayville Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicles, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.