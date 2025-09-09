MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 221.9% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 41.7% during the first quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Avant Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Wedbush set a $2,700.00 price objective on MercadoLibre and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,817.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,346.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,396.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,303.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,646.00 and a 12-month high of $2,645.22. The firm has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 8.52%.The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

