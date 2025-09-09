Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 102.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,916 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Nasdaq worth $24,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Nasdaq by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Nasdaq by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 93,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,540 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 550.6% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 26,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $201,006.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 92,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,837,694.99. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total value of $1,022,715.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 111,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,680.45. The trade was a 9.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,599. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $94.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.79. The company has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.84 and a 52-week high of $97.63.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 18.59%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.06.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

