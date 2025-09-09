Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ Stock Position Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.08% of Nasdaq worth $34,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 93,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after buying an additional 14,540 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 550.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 26,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,060,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 8,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $812,173.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,742.55. This trade represents a 49.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total value of $1,022,715.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 111,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,680.45. This trade represents a 9.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,599. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $94.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.84 and a 1-year high of $97.63.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 18.59%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Nasdaq from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Nasdaq from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NDAQ

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.