Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi decreased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 231,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,673 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.23% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $23,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $34,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 116.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 404.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 106,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $13,440,164.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 514,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,050,080.36. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $61,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,730 shares in the company, valued at $638,550. This trade represents a 8.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,960 shares of company stock worth $23,955,553. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NBIX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.2%

NBIX opened at $143.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.28. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.23 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.88%.The firm had revenue of $687.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

