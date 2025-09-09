Nissan Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nissan Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 117,300 shares, agrowthof33.1% from the July 31st total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 341,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nissan Motor has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSANY

Nissan Motor Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NSANY opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.74. Nissan Motor has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $7.11.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.21. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 6.54%.The business had revenue of $18.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Nissan Motor has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nissan Motor will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.