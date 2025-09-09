North West (TSE:NWC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$50.70 and traded as high as C$51.54. North West shares last traded at C$51.20, with a volume of 164,909 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of North West and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.75.

North West Price Performance

North West Increases Dividend

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$50.70. The stock has a market cap of C$2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. North West’s payout ratio is 56.18%.

Insider Transactions at North West

In other news, Senior Officer Vineet Gupta purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$49.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,890.00. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About North West

The North West Co Inc is a Canada-based company that is principally engaged in retail business in underserved rural communities and urban neighborhoods. The company provides food, family apparel, housewares, appliances, and outdoor products, with food products accounting for the majority of the company’s revenue.

Featured Stories

