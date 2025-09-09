Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 381.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,051,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833,082 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $19,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 147.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,012.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 4.2%

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $29.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 7.52%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

