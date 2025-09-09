NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,870 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.9% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,610,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $168.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.42.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $3,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 368,887 shares in the company, valued at $63,448,564. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $12,728,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,398,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,286,726,693.86. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,832,755 shares of company stock worth $619,935,680 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

