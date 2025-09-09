Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.96 and traded as high as C$14.90. Oncolytics Biotech shares last traded at C$14.90, with a volume of 280 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital upgraded Oncolytics Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jones Trading downgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.96.

In related news, Senior Officer Jared Ryan Kelly purchased 50,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.63 per share, with a total value of C$82,284.50. Also, Senior Officer Thomas Heineman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,098.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 108,300 shares of company stock valued at $178,192. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

