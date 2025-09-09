Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi cut its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,199 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $21,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 5.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on OPCH. JMP Securities raised their target price on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.51 per share, for a total transaction of $550,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 49,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,289.79. This trade represents a 68.43% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $977,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 375,390 shares in the company, valued at $10,191,838.50. This represents a 10.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.93%.The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Option Care Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.720 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

