OraSure Technologies, Inc. $OSUR Holdings Lifted by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,290,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 363,946 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,886,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,505,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 159,287 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,158,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 308,420 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,673,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 421,497 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 405,169 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OraSure Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

OraSure Technologies Price Performance

OSUR stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $237.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

