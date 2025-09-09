Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS Holdings Decreased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,672 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Otis Worldwide worth $26,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,920,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,595,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,450 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $91,989,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12,162.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 820,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,701,000 after purchasing an additional 814,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,138,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,049,000 after purchasing an additional 571,489 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of OTIS opened at $87.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 1-year low of $84.25 and a 1-year high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 10.68%.The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.