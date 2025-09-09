Pacific Gas & Electric Co. $PCG Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,382,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,806 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Pacific Gas & Electric worth $40,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 45.0% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 198.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 57.7% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $21.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Pacific Gas & Electric ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Pacific Gas & Electric had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Pacific Gas & Electric’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Pacific Gas & Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.480-1.520 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group set a $19.00 target price on Pacific Gas & Electric in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Pacific Gas & Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded Pacific Gas & Electric to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Gas & Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

